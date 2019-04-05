Try 3 months for $3

Jansen bowls 300; others roll honor scores

Melissa Jansen finally broke through with her first 300 game Thursday, rolling it in the middle of a 760 series in the Strikettes League at Castle Lanes. Jansen, 50, a left-hander, who averages 194 in the league, had games of 213, 300 and 247.

Also at Castle Thursday, Brandon Lipari, 34, rolled an 806 series (258-299-249), his ninth 800, in the Knights of Castle League.

Friday at Castle, Alex Marquez Jr., 24, had an 803 series (276-266-258), his sixth 800, in the Bowler's Choice League.

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington Thursday, Cotie Holbek, 25, rolled his 78th 300 game to lead off a 788 series (300-239-249) in the Gooseberries Classic League.

