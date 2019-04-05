Jansen bowls 300; others roll honor scores
Melissa Jansen finally broke through with her first 300 game Thursday, rolling it in the middle of a 760 series in the Strikettes League at Castle Lanes. Jansen, 50, a left-hander, who averages 194 in the league, had games of 213, 300 and 247.
Also at Castle Thursday, Brandon Lipari, 34, rolled an 806 series (258-299-249), his ninth 800, in the Knights of Castle League.
Friday at Castle, Alex Marquez Jr., 24, had an 803 series (276-266-258), his sixth 800, in the Bowler's Choice League.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington Thursday, Cotie Holbek, 25, rolled his 78th 300 game to lead off a 788 series (300-239-249) in the Gooseberries Classic League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.