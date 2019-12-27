Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Thursday at The Lanes on 20, Anthony Seidl rolled a 300 game during a 716 series in the Mike Corona UAW League. The game was 106 pins over his 194 average.

Monday in the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle Lanes, two bowlers had honor scores. Tyler Hirth, 22, had an 812 series, the fourth of his career, on games of 279-277-256. Ryan Zagar, 26, finished off a 779 series with his 44th lifetime 300 game. He shot games of 258-235-300.