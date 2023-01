Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Here are bowling honor scores over the past few weeks:

DEC. 16: In the Angry Brothers Points League at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant, Scott Zess rolled a 300 game during a 737 series.

DEC. 19: Three honors scores were done at Castle Lanes, opening with a 740 series by Nancy Jeter on games of 226-258-256 in The League. In the Molson Coors League, Matt Siekert and Jason Frank each rolled a 300 game — Siekert had a 784 series (300-279-205) and Frank had a 756 series (266-190-300).

DEC. 22: In the Knights of Castle League at Castle, Dean Bonini, 50, rolled his first lifetime 300 game to finish off a 663 series (206-157-300).

DEC. 26: In The League at Castle, Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member Joe Crocco rolled a 300 game to lead off a 712 series (300-220-192).

DEC. 29: In the Trestleboard League at The Lanes, Richard Hohnl Jr. rolled a 298 game during a 686 series.

JAN. 3: In the Tuesday Night Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Brian Dubinsky had a 300 game during a 730 series.

JAN. 4: At Towne & Country, Joseph Leonard rolled a 300 game during a 744 series in the Wednesday High School League, and Bryan Holbek rolled a 299 game during a 695 series in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League.