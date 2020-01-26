Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Theresa Riemer, the general manager at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, kept up her strong performances on the lanes Thursday, rolling her eighth 700 series of the season. Riemer had games of 248-247-226 for a 721 in the Gooseberries Classic League.
At Castle Lanes in Racine, Terry Martini rolled his sixth 300 game to lead off a 734 series in the Knights of Castle League. Martini, the nephew of the late Jack Martini, a Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member, had games of 300-196-238.