Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores
Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Theresa Riemer, the general manager at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, kept up her strong performances on the lanes Thursday, rolling her eighth 700 series of the season. Riemer had games of 248-247-226 for a 721 in the Gooseberries Classic League.

At Castle Lanes in Racine, Terry Martini rolled his sixth 300 game to lead off a 734 series in the Knights of Castle League. Martini, the nephew of the late Jack Martini, a Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member, had games of 300-196-238.

