Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers had honor scores during the week of Feb. 13-20 in Racine County.

On Feb. 13, junior bowler Stephanie Zagar rolled a 706 series in the Castle Majors League at Castle Lanes. Later in the day, city series record holder John Schroeder Sr., 48, shot his 42nd lifetime 300 game during a 785 series (279-300-206) in the Kings & Queens League.

On Feb. 15, Delbert Richards, 62, rolled an 825 series (267-279-279), his 12th lifetime 800, in the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle.

On Feb. 16, in the Teezer’s Veterans Appreciation League at Castle, Tom Larson, 37, shot an 825 series (278-278-268), his 11th lifetime 800.

The next two days belonged to bowlers at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, with Jamey Caldwell rolling a 299 game during a 745 series in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League on Feb. 17 and Laura Drissel rolling her first 700 series, exactly 700 (224-230-246) in the Thursday Powder Puff League Feb. 18.

Back at Castle, Al Zeitz Jr., 43, added to his Hall of Fame legacy on Feb. 19 with his 87th lifetime 800 series, an 814 (279-280-255) in the CastleLanes.com League.

To round out the week, Greg Governatori gave the week a bookend perfect game Feb. 20 by leading off a 749 series (300-216-233) in the Family & Friends League with his fifth lifetime 300.

