Bowlers roll honor scores

Tristian Albrecht, 17, rolled the second 300 of his career in the Town & Country Saturday Youth Majors League. He had games of 268, 202 and 200 for a 770 series.

Taylor Melahn had her second 700 series of the season in the Town & Country Rockin' Rollers League. She had games of 235, 234 and 246 for a 715 series.

