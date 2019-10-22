Bowlers roll honor scores
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Jim Stahl rolled for an honor score on Monday in the Royal Car Care Classic league at Castle Lanes. Stahl, 51, rolled games of 300-247-279 for a 826 series. It was his fourth lifetime 800 series and 10th 300 game. John Fischer rolled an honor series of 800 in the Miller Monday Night Classic league at River City Lanes in Waterford. Fischer ended with a high game of 279.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.