Bowlers roll honor scores

Jim Stahl rolled for an honor score on Monday in the Royal Car Care Classic league at Castle Lanes. Stahl, 51, rolled games of 300-247-279 for a 826 series. It was his fourth lifetime 800 series and 10th 300 game. John Fischer rolled an honor series of 800 in the Miller Monday Night Classic league at River City Lanes in Waterford. Fischer ended with a high game of 279.

