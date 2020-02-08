Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores
Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Danielle Gename rolled a 747 women's national honor series Friday in the Angry Brothers Points League at The Lanes on 20. She had a high game of 269.

In the Bowler's Choice League at Castle Lanes Friday, Randy Sykes rolled a 300 game in the middle of a 707 series. He had games of 205-300-202.

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington Thursday, Taylor Melahn rolled a 706 women's national honor series on games of 247-257-202 and Kevin Clark had his third 300 game of the season during a 797 series (238-259-300).

