Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

It was Ladies Day Wednesday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington as two bowlers rolled honor scores.

Hannah Derosier ruled the day with a 724 national honor series in the Wednesday High School League. Derosier, 17, had games of 192-255-277 for her second lifetime 700 series. Jenny Wonders added another 700 to her resume with a 703 (246-230-227) in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League.

In the Wednesday Men League at River City Lanes in Waterford, Jim Nannemann rolled a 300 game to highlight a 693 series.

Thursday at Towne & Country, Nick Wetzel rolled a 300 game.

Friday at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant, Ed Grabanski rolled his second lifetime 300 game while bowling in the Friday Senior Handicap League. He finished with a 623 series.

