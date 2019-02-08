Bowlers roll honor scores
Mike Miller, bowling in the Towne & Country Thursday Businessmen’s League in Burlington, bowled an 809 series. He had a high game of 289.
Ethan Witterholt had an 804 series in the Towne & Country Thursday Gooseberries Classic League. He bowled a high game of 280.
Eric Dogans bowled a 300 in The Lanes Mike Corona UAW League Thursday. He had a series of 671.
