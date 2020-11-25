Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Jim Larsen, 54, rolled his 15th lifetime 300 game Friday in the CastleLanes.com League at Castle Lanes. Larsen had games of 300-237-223 for a 760 series. Also Friday, at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Bob Lewens Jr. rolled a 299 game during a 707 series in the Friday Night Mixed League.
Thursday at Castle, Lauren Fischer rolled a 704 series in the Knights of Castle League; it was the second straight week she’s had a 700 in the league.
At Castle Nov. 18, Michael Kenyon and Zack Groth each had an 800 series. Kenyon, 59, had an 822 series (274-279-269) and Groth, 29, had his seventh 300 game in an 805 series (300-259-246).
At Castle Nov. 17, Jeff Beauchamp, 47, had a 300 game to lead off a 780 series (300-235-245) in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League.
Journal Times sports staff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!