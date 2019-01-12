Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Alex Marquez Sr., bowling in the CastleLanes.com League, rolled a his seventh perfect game Friday night. He had games of 225, 300 and 202 for a 727 series.

Mike Thoennes, who also belongs to the CastleLanes.com League, finished with a national honor series. He rolled games of 256, 279, 269 for an 804 series.

Brett Brohelden came one pin shy of perfection in the Park Bowling Club at Castle Lanes on Thursday. He rolled a 299 in the second game of his 718 series.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments