Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Larry Mutchie rolled a 299 game Saturday during the League of Our Own at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant. Mutchie finished with a 730 series.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Theresa Riemer rolled a 753 series (285 high game) in the Frito's Thursday Morning Mixed League and Jeff Vandegenachte rolled his 26th lifetime 300 game during a 734 series in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League.
Also Wednesday, at The Lanes, Tanya Kisner shot a 712 series (254 high game) in the Wednesday Nite Strike Force League. The series was 154 pins over her average of 186.
