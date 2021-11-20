Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

There were several national honor scores recorded during late October in Racine County bowling centers.

The highlight was the day enjoyed by Cotie Holbek at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington on Monday, Oct. 25. He had two 300 games and an 800 series in two leagues, with an 811 series (244-300-267) in the Monday ABC League and a 771 series (300-204-267) in the Monday Night Majors League.

Other honor scores:

OCT. 19: At Towne & Country, Kristi Dangutis rolled a 701 series (257 high game) in the Tuesday Night Mixed League.

OCT. 21: At Towne & Country, Tristian Albrecht had a 300 game (776 series) in the Thursday Nite Businessmen League and Teran Goldschmidt had a 300 (763 series) in the Thursday Goose Classic League.

OCT. 23: At The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant, Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member Mike Vasey shot an 823 series (289 high game) in the E.O.W. Saturday Couples League.

OCT. 25: At Castle Lanes in Racine, Nancy Jeter rolled a 740 series with a high game of 298 in the Castle Classic League.

OCT. 26: At The Lanes, Tony Maringer had an 805 series and 299 game, and Jax Calverley, in his first year of adult leagues, rolled a 300 game (699 series), all in the King of the Hill League.

OCT. 27: At Castle, Michael Diaz, 26, had his first lifetime 300 game to finish off a 747 series (253-194-300) in the Wednesday Niters League. At Towne & Country, Jenny Wonders had a 725 series (245 high game) in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League.

OCT. 28: At Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Matt Siekert had a 300 game during a 784 series (226-300-258) in the Union Grove Men’s Commercial League.

