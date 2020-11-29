Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington was the place to be Wednesday for honor scores.

In the Tri-B Bowlers League, Kevin Clark rolled an 817 series (279-249-289, third lifetime 800), Cotie Holbek (289-259-258, fourth 800 of the season) had an 806 series and Jenny Wonders had a 731 (221-233-277). Also, the T&C Pro Shop/Fuzion team of Holbek (289), Clark (279), Taylor Melahn (258) and Tony Buss (256) combined for a house-record 1,082 scratch team game in the first game of the night. The score is also a possible state record and official confirmation is pending.

Wednesday at River City Lanes in Waterford, CJ Torosian rolled a 299 game during a 781 series in the Wednesday Men League.

At Towne & Country Tuesday, Ethan Witterholt, bowling as a sub in the Tuesday Night Mixed League, rolled triplicate 279 games for an 837 series.

Tuesday at Castle Lanes, Tyler Hirth, 23, rolled his 10th lifetime 300 game to cap a 762 series (248-214-300) in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League.

Monday at Castle, Tyronn Dyess, 42, rolled an 803 series (289-278-236), his 56th lifetime 800 series, in the Royal Car Care Classic League.

Monday at The Lanes on 20, Kevin Landreman just missed perfection and finished with a 299 game (725 series) in the King of the Hill League.

Journal Times sports staff

