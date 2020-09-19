Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bowlers roll honor scores

Cotie Holbek and Josh Hall both added to their resumes Thursday with perfect games in the Gooseberries Classic League Thursday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington. Holbek had a 300 game in the middle of a 732 series (244-300-188) and Hall capped his 726 series with his 300 (169-257-300).

In the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League at Towne & Country, Taylor Melahn had a 753 series with a 290 high game and Randy Canales had a 300 game during a 673 series.

Wednesday at River City Lanes in Waterford, CJ Torosian rolled a 300 game during a 686 series in the Wednesday Men League.

In the Teezer's Veterans Appreciation League Tuesday at Castle Lanes, Tyler Hirth led off a 748 series with his ninth lifetime 300 game, finishing with games of 300-245-203.

