Bowlers roll honor scores

Ethan Witterholt rolled his fifth career 300 game and second 800 series of the season Thursday in the Gooseberries Classic League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington. He had games of 259, 300 and 268 for an 827.

Also at T&C Lanes, Theresa Riemer rolled her fifth 700 series of the season in the Frito’s Thursday Morning Mixed League. She bowled games of 289, 184 and 244 for a 717.

