Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Two bowlers had a 300 game Tuesday in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes. Doug Weber Jr., 48, shot 226-241-300, his fifth 300, for a 767 series, and John Stanton, 68, shot 198-300-201, his fourth 300, for a 699 series.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday at Castle, Kyle Zagar, 23, had a triplicate of 269-269-269 for an 807 series in the Royal Car Care Classic League. It was his 20th 800 series. In the same league, Nancy Jeter, 50, had a 714 series on games of 232-248-234.

Monday at The Lanes on 20, Lauren Fischer had a 703 series with a high game of 248 in the King of the High Life Hill League.

On Dec. 10 at Castle, Tyronn Dyess had a 300 game and 772 series in the Miller Coors Doubles League. On Dec. 9 at Castle, Al Zeitz Jr. had an 819 series and 300 game in the Royal Car Care Classic League.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0