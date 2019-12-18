Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Two bowlers had a 300 game Tuesday in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes. Doug Weber Jr., 48, shot 226-241-300, his fifth 300, for a 767 series, and John Stanton, 68, shot 198-300-201, his fourth 300, for a 699 series.
Monday at Castle, Kyle Zagar, 23, had a triplicate of 269-269-269 for an 807 series in the Royal Car Care Classic League. It was his 20th 800 series. In the same league, Nancy Jeter, 50, had a 714 series on games of 232-248-234.
Monday at The Lanes on 20, Lauren Fischer had a 703 series with a high game of 248 in the King of the High Life Hill League.
On Dec. 10 at Castle, Tyronn Dyess had a 300 game and 772 series in the Miller Coors Doubles League. On Dec. 9 at Castle, Al Zeitz Jr. had an 819 series and 300 game in the Royal Car Care Classic League.