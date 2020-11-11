Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Monday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Randy Clark rolled his seventh lifetime 300 game during play in the Monday ABC League. Clark had games of 233-300-249 for a 782 series. Also Monday, at River City Lanes in Waterford, Zach Woelfel rolled an 812 series (289 high game) in the Miller Monday Night Classic League.

Last Thursday, five bowlers from across Racine County had honor scores. At Castle Lanes, Sommer Vasey rolled a 710 series (267 high game) in the Strikettes League. At Towne & Country, Adam Gebel had his fourth lifetime 802 series (268-255-279) and Michael Scalf had his second 300 game of the season during a 745 series (300-224-221), both in the Gooseberries Classic League. And at River City Lanes in Waterford, Jessica Storm had a 731 series and Jessica Woelfel had a 728 series (both with a high game of 279) in the Thursday Night Ladies League.