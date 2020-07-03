Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bowlers roll honor scores

Castle Lanes in Racine produced four honor scores in leagues Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the Wednesday Mini Storm League, Jeff Beauchamp, 46, rolled an 814 series on games of 258-278-278, and Nancy Jeter, 51, rolled a 747 women's national honor series on games of 246-277-224. Jeter is a member of the Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame.

In the Tuesday Mini Storm League, Tyronn Dyess, 42, had an 827 series on games of 279-279-269, his 53rd 800 series, and Dylan Olson, 20, rolled his first 300 game and followed with games of 202-191 for a 693 series.

At River City Lanes in Waterford, Zach Woelfel had a 300 game Tuesday to highlight a 758 series in the Challenge Shot League.

