Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Shane McNally rolled a 710 women's national honor series Monday in the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes in Waterford. McNally had a high game of 247.

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Steven Gerth rolled a 298 game in the Monday Night Majors League.

Barker promoted at Parkside

Racine native Chris Barker has been promoted to Deputy Director of Athletics at UW-Parkside.

Barker, a Racine Lutheran High School graduate, has been at Parkside since April 2018. He joined the school as the Associate AD for Internal Operations, and was promoted in the summer of 2019 to Senior Associate AD for Administration and Revenue Generation.

As Deputy AD, Barker will continue to work alongside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin to provide strategic vision to the athletics department, in addition to providing leadership to major facility and fundraising initiatives on the horizon.

