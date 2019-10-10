Bowlers roll honor scores
Ryan Zagar rolled for an honor score on Monday in the Royal Car Care Classic league at Castle Lanes. Zagar, 26, rolled games of 258-278-268 for a 804 series. It was his 35th lifetime 800 series.
At Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Danielle Gename rolled for an honor score on Wednesday in the Miller 64 Scratch league. Gename rolled for a 725 series. In the same league, Robert Lewens Jr. had a national honor score of 299.
