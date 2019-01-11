Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

James Ferguson, bowling in the Castle Lanes Friday Bowlers Choice, rolled a national honor score of 299. He had games of 299, 195 and 227 for a 721 series.

Jerry Riemer, who belongs to the Towne & Country Thursday Businessmen's League in Burlington, finished one pin shy of perfection. He rolled a 299 on his way to a 789 series.

