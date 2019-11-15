Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, three bowlers had honor scores in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League. Taylor Melahn rolled her third 700 series of the season, a 749 (21-269-269); Lynda Schlitz had her first 700 of the season, a 704 (213-235-255); and David Kail rolled his seventh lifetime 300 game in a 784 series (300-248-236).