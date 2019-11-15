Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores
0 comments

Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bowlers roll honor scores

CJ Torosian rolled a 300 game Wednesday in the Wednesday Men League at River City Lanes in Waterford. Torosian finished with a 760 series.

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, three bowlers had honor scores in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League. Taylor Melahn rolled her third 700 series of the season, a 749 (21-269-269); Lynda Schlitz had her first 700 of the season, a 704 (213-235-255); and David Kail rolled his seventh lifetime 300 game in a 784 series (300-248-236).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News