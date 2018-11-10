Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Rich Larsen rolled his 85th career 300 game in the Castle.com League Friday night at Castle Lanes. The 300 came in Larsen’s second game. He started with a 279 and finished with a 216, which was good for a 795 series.

Trevor Peterson also bowled a 300 game in The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros League.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments