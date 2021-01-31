Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Bowlers were busy on the lanes last week with multiple honor scores across all bowling centers in Racine County.
Starting at Castle Lanes, two bowlers had honor scores Monday, Jan. 25 in the Royal Car Care Classic League. Ryan Zagar, 27, shot an 836 series on games of 257-279-300 and Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member Joe Crocco, 54, rolled an 800 series on games of 256-278-266, his 17th career 800 series. In the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League Tuesday, Jan. 26, Alex Marquez Jr., 26, shot his 15th lifetime 300 game to lead off a 795 series (300-269-226). In the Knights of Castle League Thursday, Scott Zess had a 299 game during a 701 series.
At The Lanes on 20, Tony Maringer and Dan Steimle led off the week Jan. 25 with honor scores in the King of the Hill League. Maringer, with a 214 average, shot an 812 series with a 300 game and Steimle rolled a 300 game. Maringer’s series was 170 pins over his average. In the Retirees League Jan. 27, Andy Hornyak rolled his third lifetime 300 game during a 725 series. In the Angry Brothers Points League Friday, Katelynn Fletcher rolled a 703 series with a high game of 248.
At Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove on Jan. 26, Amy Gonzales, who shot an 803 series in November, shot a 714 series in the Miller 64 Scratch League.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Taylor Melahn shot a 722 series (257-207-258) and John Albrecht shot a 299 game during a 759 series, both on Jan. 27 in the Tri-B Bowlers League. The next night, Theresa Riemer shot a 707 series (269 high game) in the Thursday Night Businessmen League.
At River City Lanes in Waterford, Zach Woelfel shot an 823 series with a 300 game in the Miller Monday Night Classic League on Jan. 25.
Journal Times sports staff