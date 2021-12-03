Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Five bowlers rolled national honor scores during league play Nov. 22 and 23.
NOV. 22: At Castle Lanes, Nancy Jeter rolled a 705 series (248 high game) during the Royal Car Care Classic League. At The Lanes on 20, Christopher Thomas had a 300 game (737 series) and Jeffrey Fernholz had a 299 game (league-high 774 series) during the King of the Hill League.
NOV. 23: In the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle, Tyler Hirth, 24, had his 14th lifetime 300 (300-239-218—757) and Mike Anderson, 42, had his fourth lifetime 300 (209-300-207—716).