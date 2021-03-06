Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

MARCH 1: At Castle, Kyle Zagar, 24, shot his 35th lifetime 300 game during a 781 series (225-300-256) in the Royal Car Care Classic League. At Towne & Country, Cotie Holbek rolled his 69th lifetime 800 series and 14th this season with an 834 (288-279-267) in the Monday Night Majors League. At River City Lanes in Waterford, Jessica Storm rolled a 738 series (275 high game) in the Miller Monday Night Classic League.

FEB. 27: At Castle, Tony Kenyon, 29, rolled his 16th lifetime 300 game during a 712 series (206-300-206) in the Kings & Queens League, and, earlier in the day, McKenzie Mattice shot a 719 series in the Castle Majors junior league.

FEB. 26: In the CastleLanes.com League, Zeitz shot his 88th lifetime 800 series, an 803 (279-256-268), and Jim Larsen, 55, shot his 16th lifetime 300 game during a 666 series (192-300-174). In the Bowler’s Choice League, Zack Groth, 30, shot his eighth lifetime 300 game during a 763 series (247-300-216). At The Lanes, Aaron Druktenis rolled a 300 game during a 772 series in the Angry Brothers Points League.