Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Bowlers have been busy on the lanes in the last two weeks. Here’s a rundown of national honor scores in Racine County bowling centers.
MARCH 5: At The Lanes on 20, Emily Jarstad rolled a 738 women’s national honor series (258 game), the high score of the night in the Angry Brothers Points League. At Castle Lanes, Al Zeitz Jr., 43, rolled his 89th lifetime 800 series with an 811 (279-265-267) in the CastleLanes.com League. It was the second straight week Zeitz shot an 800 in the league (see below).
MARCH 4: At Castle, Terry Martini, 49, rolled his ninth lifetime 300 game leading off a 778 series (300-245-233) in the Knights of Castle League.
MARCH 3: At Castle, Tyronn Dyess, 42, rolled an 816 series (279-290-247), his 64th 800, while subbing in the Wednesday Niters League. At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Tracy Karstetter rolled his second lifetime 300 during a 741 series (300-234-207) in the Tri-B Bowlers League.
MARCH 2: At Castle, Bobby Quam Jr., 36, shot his second 800 series, an 815 (299-259-257), just missing his second perfect game, in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League. At Old Settler's Bowling Center in Union Grove, Mike Thoennes rolled a 300 game in the middle of a 708 series in the Miller 64 Scratch League.
MARCH 1: At Castle, Kyle Zagar, 24, shot his 35th lifetime 300 game during a 781 series (225-300-256) in the Royal Car Care Classic League. At Towne & Country, Cotie Holbek rolled his 69th lifetime 800 series and 14th this season with an 834 (288-279-267) in the Monday Night Majors League. At River City Lanes in Waterford, Jessica Storm rolled a 738 series (275 high game) in the Miller Monday Night Classic League.
FEB. 27: At Castle, Tony Kenyon, 29, rolled his 16th lifetime 300 game during a 712 series (206-300-206) in the Kings & Queens League, and, earlier in the day, McKenzie Mattice shot a 719 series in the Castle Majors junior league.
FEB. 26: In the CastleLanes.com League, Zeitz shot his 88th lifetime 800 series, an 803 (279-256-268), and Jim Larsen, 55, shot his 16th lifetime 300 game during a 666 series (192-300-174). In the Bowler’s Choice League, Zack Groth, 30, shot his eighth lifetime 300 game during a 763 series (247-300-216). At The Lanes, Aaron Druktenis rolled a 300 game during a 772 series in the Angry Brothers Points League.
FEB. 25: At Castle, Stephanie Vertz, 34, rolled her first 300 game during a 683 series (167-300-216) in the Strikettes League. Also at Castle, Zak Eidsor, 25, pulled off two unusual feats. First, he became the latest county bowler with back-to-back 300s as he finished off an 846 series (246-300-300) in the Knights of Castle League. Later that night, in the Best Buy 9-pin Fun League, he rolled a natural 300 game sandwiched between a pair of 9-pin 300s for a 900 series, giving him 23 lifetime perfect games. At Towne & Country, Theresa Riemer shot a 725 series (278 high game) in the Frito’s Thursday Morning Mixed League. At River City, Jessica Woelfel rolled a 762 series (279 high game) in the Thursday Night Ladies League.
FEB. 24: At Towne & Country, Jenny Wonders rolled a 706 series (256 high game) in the Tri-B Bowlers League.
FEB. 23: At Castle, Tom Larson, 37, rolled an 825 series (280-279-266) for the second straight week in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League. It was his 12th 800.
FEB. 22: At The Lanes on 20, Lauren Fischer rolled a 726 series (257 high game) in the King of the Hill League.
Journal Times sports staff