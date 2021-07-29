Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Sebastian Beth and Stephanie Zagar, both 18, combined to roll a 557 game and 1,480 team series, both national youth honor scores, on July 23 at Castle Lanes during the Masters of Summer League. Zagar rolled a women’s national honor 738 series (267-258-213) and Beth shot a 742 series (201-299-242) in the league, which features two-person teams.
On July 27, Paul Bober, 43, shot an 804 series (257-289-258), his 17th lifetime 800 series, in the Tuesday Summer Storm League at Castle.
