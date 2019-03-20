Try 3 months for $3

Bowlers roll honor scores

Castle Lanes proprietor Phil Ontko rolled his 11th national honor series on Tuesday, rolling an 816 series in the V.F.W. League at Castle. Ontko, 62, had games of 279, 278 and 259.

At Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Georgette Albert rolled her 10th women’s national honor series of the season with a 706 series in the Miller 64 Scratch League. Albert had games of 256, 192 and 258.

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Lynda Schlitz rolled a 741 series in the Tuesday Night Mixed League, with a high game of 258.

