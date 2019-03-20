Bowlers roll honor scores
Castle Lanes proprietor Phil Ontko rolled his 11th national honor series on Tuesday, rolling an 816 series in the V.F.W. League at Castle. Ontko, 62, had games of 279, 278 and 259.
At Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Georgette Albert rolled her 10th women’s national honor series of the season with a 706 series in the Miller 64 Scratch League. Albert had games of 256, 192 and 258.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Lynda Schlitz rolled a 741 series in the Tuesday Night Mixed League, with a high game of 258.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.