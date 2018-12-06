Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Jeff Coates and Jeremy Kenyon rolled honor scores Wednesday in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle Lanes.

Coates, 53, had his sixth lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 760 series, adding games of 227 and 233. Kenyon, 34, had a 299 game to lead off a 716 series, finishing with games of 235 and 182.

