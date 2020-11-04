Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Al Zeitz Sr. closed the gap a little on his Hall of Fame son Tuesday, rolling his sixth lifetime 300 game to lead off a 734 series in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes. Zeitz, 65, had games of 300-188-246; his son, Al Jr., has around 130 perfect games.

Monday at The Lanes on 20, Ron Vokes rolled his 42nd lifetime 800 series, an 810, in the King of the Hill League. Vokes had games of 298-277-235 and won the stepladder final in the league.

Monday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Jason Leasure had a 299 game during a 727 series in the Monday Night Majors League.

Journal Times sports staff

