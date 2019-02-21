Bowlers roll honor scores
Castle Lanes in Racine was the place to be for honor scores Wednesday as three bowlers had a national honor game, including a pair of 56-year-olds in the Courtsmen League.
Terry Compton led the way, putting together 12 straight strikes to begin his night for his first lifetime 300 game. Compton, who averages 204, followed with games of 164 and 173 for a 637 series. In the same league, Gary Locke shot a 298 game in the middle of a 769 series. Locke had bookend games of 245 and 226.
In the Wednesday Niters League, Ryan Zagar, 25, had a 299 game in the middle of a 792 series. He opened with a 238 game and finished with a 255.
