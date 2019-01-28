Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Lisa M. Woodward, who bowls in the Saturday Family and Friends League at Castle Lanes, had a 300. She also had games of 234 and 202 for a 736 series.

Don Stardy, who bowls in the Towne & Country Friday Night Industrial League at Burlington, was one pin shy of a perfect score. He finished with a 679 series.

