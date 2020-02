Bowlers roll honor scores

The Knights of Castle League at Castle Lanes produced three national honor scores Thursday. Mike Thoennes, 29, had a 299 game to lead off an 834 series (299-268-267) and Erick Callis, 36, had a 300 game to lead off a 748 series (300-234-214).