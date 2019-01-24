Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Tristian Albrecht rolled his third career 300 game and his new career-high series of 793 in the Wednesday High School league at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington. He had games of 267, 300 and 226.

Also at T&C Lanes, Steven Gerth rolled his first 300 game of the season in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers league. He had games of 300, 214 and 267 for a 781 series.

Cotie Holbek rolled his 75th career 300 game in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers league. He had games of 300, 194, 236 for a 730 series.

