Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers had national honor scores earlier this month, with two bowlers each earning his first one.

NOV. 11: At Castle Lanes, Brian Vance rolled his first lifetime 300 game during the Knights of Castle League. He had games of 212-225-300 for a 737 series.

NOV. 12: At Castle, Tyronn Dyess, 43, added another 300 game to his resume with his 70th lifetime one during a 795 series (233-300-262) in the Bowler’s Choice League.

NOV. 15: At Castle, Dwain Stewart rolled a 300 game during a 771 series in the Royal Car Care Classic League. At The Lanes on 20, Andy Hornyak had a 300 game during a 720 series (204-300-216) in the Sooners League.

NOV. 16: At Castle, Dylan Shaffer rolled his first lifetime 800 series, an 809 (253-277-279) during the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League.

NOV. 19: At Castle, Jeffrey Sykes, 64, rolled his sixth lifetime 300 game during a 736 series (214-222-300) in the Bowler’s Choice League.

