Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Thursday was a momentous night for Joseph Bergles in the Union Grove Men's Commercial League at Old Settler's Bowling Center. In the middle of a 698 series, he rolled his first lifetime 300 game. He had games of 198-300-200.

Also Thursday, at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, T&C general manager Theresa Riemer shot a 715 series (257-223-235) in the Thursday Nite Businessmen League.

In the Wednesday Nighters League at Castle Lanes, Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member Ken Schwartz, 54, rolled his 36th lifetime 300 game to lead off a 777 series (300-233-244), and Mike Anderson, 41, shot his third perfect game to cap a 709 series (194-215-300).

In the Tri-B Bowlers League Wednesday at Towne & Country, Michael Scalf shot his first 800 series of the season, an 803 (235-278-290). Also Wednesday, CJ Torosian rolled a 300 game during a 724 series in the Wednesday Men League at River City Lanes in Waterford.

Tuesday at Castle, Justin Riekena, 33, rolled his first lifetime 300 game to finish off a 713 series (190-223-300) in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League.

