Bowlers roll honor scores

Ryne Greenwood got off to a hot start Monday in the Castle Classic League at Castle Lanes. He opened with his sixth lifetime 300 game, then shot 288 and 221 for an 809, his ninth national honor series. Greenwood, 25, averages 234 in the league.

Also in the Castle Classic, Greater Racine Area USBC president and Hall of Fame member Kim Westerlund rolled his 23rd lifetime 300 game to cap a 758 series. Westerlund, 66, opened with games of 236 and 222.

In the Castle V.F.W. League Tuesday, Tyronn Dyess rolled a 299 game.

Carthage's Gilbert earns CCIW honors

Carthage College senior guard Bailey Gilbert was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

The Sycamore (Ill.) High School product helped the Lady Reds extend their winning streak to seven games with two victories. In a 71-60 win over Carroll on Jan. 16, she had 22 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field (6 of 9 from 3-point range) and became the 23rd player in Carthage history to score 1,000 points. In a 73-43 win at Millikin Saturday, she was 5 of 10 from the field (3 of 6 on 3s) and became the school-record holder in career 3-point attempts (565).

