Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

There have been several honor scores over the past few weeks in Racine County bowling centers.

SEPT. 30: Zach Torosian had a 300 game during a 650 series in the Friday Night Mixed League at River City Lanes in Waterford.

OCT. 11: There were three honor scores in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes in Racine — Tyler Hirth, 25, rolled an 802 series (289-246-267), his ninth 800; Shaunte Stills, 71, rolled his 13th 300 game (211-300-223—734); and Ryan Zagar had a 300 game (191-184-300—675). In the Tuesday Nite Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Josh Basso rolled an 810 series (278 high game).

OCT. 12: In the Wednesday High School League, Joseph Leonard, 16, rolled an 803 series (279 high game), his third 800.

OCT. 17: In the Miller Monday Night Classic at River City, Jessica Storm rolled a 702 series (259 high game).

OCT. 18: Back in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle, Dan Pansch, 61, rolled his first lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 749 series (223-300-226). The series was 200 pins over his average of 183 (549).

OCT. 19: In the Wednesday Niters League at Castle, Tyronn Dyess, 44, rolled his 72nd 800 series and 76th 300 game (236-300-288—824). In the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League at Towne & Country, Jeff Vandegenachte rolled an 835 series (289 high game).

OCT. 20: In the Union Grove Men’s Commercial League at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Brennan Routheaux rolled his first sanctioned 300 game during a 739 series (205-234-300). In the Thursday K&G Contractors Classic League at Towne & Country, Storm (734, 258 high game) and Taylor Holbek (711) rolled honor scores.