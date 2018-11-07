Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Jenny Wonders of the Hillside Classic League bowled a national honor series of 702 Wednesday,

Nathan Michalowski of the Castle Miller Doubles League topped off his 763 series with a 300 Tuesday. The 40-year-old Michalowski, who averages 240, opened with games of 194 and 269.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments