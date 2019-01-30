Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

A veteran bowler and two first-timers rolled honor scores in Racine County on a frigid Tuesday night.

In the Miller Classic Doubles League at Castle Lanes in Racine, Jason Frank shot his 26th lifetime 300 game to cap a 798 series. Frank, 40, opened with games of 239 and 259.

In the V.F.W. League at Castle, Jason Lacher rolled his first perfect game in the middle of a 754 series. Lacher, 35, who averages 214, had games of 225, 300 and 229.

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Joe McCarthy had two milestones, starting off the night in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League with his first 300 game and finishing with 245 and 246 for a career-high 791 series.

