Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

In the Bowler’s Choice League Friday at Castle Lanes, two bowlers had honor scores. Beth Praeger, 52, rolled her fourth lifetime 700 series, a 705, on games of 256-206-243, opening her first game with eight straight strikes. Jose Carbajal, 62, rolled his fifth lifetime 300 game and had games of 216-300-226 for a 742 series.

Friday at The Lanes on 20, Danielle Gename rolled a 701 series, with a high game of 266, in the Angry Brothers Points League, and Darryl McClelland rolled a 299 game and a 687 series in the Friday Senior Handicap League.

Thursday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, T&C general manager Theresa Riemer and Courtney Dutton each had a national honor series. Riemer had a 729 in the Frito’s Thursday Morning Mixed on games of 258-225-246, and Dutton had a 727 in the Gooseberries Classic League on games of 278-203-246.

