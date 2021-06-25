Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Roberts 12th in WPGA Junior Championship

Norah Roberts of Caledonia, a junior-to-be at Union Grove High School, tied for 12th overall out of 65 girls in the Wisconsin PGA Junior Championship, which concluded Thursday at Brown Deer Park Golf Course in Milwaukee.

Roberts, who tied for fifth in the girls 13-15 age division, shot 81-78—159. Elise Hoven of Grafton won the girls tournament with 76-69—145.

The overall boys winner was Bryson Mercier of Powers, Michigan, who shot 73-69—142. No Racine boys golfer finished in the top 50.

Bowlers roll honor scores

The first six weeks of summer leagues at Castle Lanes have produced a dozen honor scores.

THURSDAY: James Ruffalo, 40, rolled his third lifetime 300 game to lead off a 774 series (300-247-227) in the Thursday Summer Storm League.

WEDNESDAY: Al Zeitz Jr., 40, shot his 89th lifetime 800 series, an 816 (258-279-279) in the Wednesday Storm Doubles League.