Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Roberts 12th in WPGA Junior Championship
Norah Roberts of Caledonia, a junior-to-be at Union Grove High School, tied for 12th overall out of 65 girls in the Wisconsin PGA Junior Championship, which concluded Thursday at Brown Deer Park Golf Course in Milwaukee.
Roberts, who tied for fifth in the girls 13-15 age division, shot 81-78—159. Elise Hoven of Grafton won the girls tournament with 76-69—145.
The overall boys winner was Bryson Mercier of Powers, Michigan, who shot 73-69—142. No Racine boys golfer finished in the top 50.
Bowlers roll honor scores
The first six weeks of summer leagues at Castle Lanes have produced a dozen honor scores.
THURSDAY: James Ruffalo, 40, rolled his third lifetime 300 game to lead off a 774 series (300-247-227) in the Thursday Summer Storm League.
WEDNESDAY: Al Zeitz Jr., 40, shot his 89th lifetime 800 series, an 816 (258-279-279) in the Wednesday Storm Doubles League.
JUNE 19: Mike Tiegs, 33, bowling in the Saturday 9-Pin League, shot his first honor score with a natural 300 game in the middle of a non-sanctioned 865 series. He also had a 9-pin perfect game.
JUNE 10: Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Famer Mike Vasey, 54, rolled his 102nd 300 game to lead off a 773 series (300-236-237) in the Thursday Storm Doubles League.
JUNE 2: Maguire Hansche, 21, rolled his third lifetime 300 game and second 800 series (300-234-267—801) in the Wednesday Summer Storm League.
MAY 28: Logan Veto, 18, rolled his first lifetime 300 game to lead off a 790 series (300-234-256) in the Friday Masters of Summer League.
MAY 27: Tyler Hirth, 24, rolled his sixth lifetime 800 series and a 299 game (269-257-299—825) in the Thursday Storm Doubles League.
MAY 20: Shane Schneidewind, 40, rolled his first lifetime 300 game to lead off a 749 series (300-236-213) in the Thursday Summer Storm Doubles League.
MAY 13: GRA USBC Hall of Famer Joe Crocco, 54, rolled his 45th lifetime 300 game and 18th 800 series (300-279-237—816) in the Thursday Summer Storm Doubles League.