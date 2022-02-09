 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Names in the Spotlight

Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

In the Castle Majors league at Castle Lanes in Racine on Feb. 5, McKenzie Mattie rolled for a 706 series.

At The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant on Feb. 4, Danielle Gename rolled for a 703 series. She rolled games of 233, 213 and finished with her strongest outing of 257 to complete a national honor score.

Also at The Lanes on 20 on Feb. 4, Andy Rodriguez rolled a 300 during the Friday Senior Handicap league. He finished with a 732 series.

In the Royal Car Care Classic league at Castle Lanes in Racine on Jan. 31, Jeff Beauchamp rolled a 300 and Kyle Giese recorded a 298 game. Giese may have narrowly missed out on the 300 but bettered Beauchamp, ending the night with a 778 series against his 757.

