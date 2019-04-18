Bowlers roll honor scores
Two bowlers in the Wednesday Niters League each rolled a national honor score at Castle Lanes. Delbert Richards, 60, had an 816 series (248-300-268), his ninth 800 and 28th 300, and Mike Vyvyan, 62, rolled his second career 300 game and finished with a 729 series (300-181-248).
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Matt Stanosz, 47, rolled his 8th career 300 game in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers league. He had games of 300, 228 and 215 for a 743 series. In the same league, Jessica Storm had games of 231, 245, and 247 for a 723 series.
