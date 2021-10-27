Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers had national honor scores in late September:

SEPT. 25: At The Lanes on 20, Lauren Kudrna rolled a 738 women’s national honor series that included a 299 game. The game was 101 pins over her 198 average and her series was 144 pins over her average.

SEPT. 27: Cotie Holbek had a good early start in the Monday Night Majors League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, rolling his first 300 game of the season that led off a 729 series (300-202-227).

SEPT. 28: The Miller 64 Scratch League at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove featured two honor scores on the same night, with Richard Pansch rolling an 803 series and 300 game (244-300-259) and Georgette Albert rolling a 738 series.

SEPT. 29: At The Lanes, Christopher Webb shot an 816 series and a 299 game in the Big Ed’s Commercial League, and Coree Steinhaus rolled a 704 series with a high game of 266. Webb’s series was 189 over his average and Steinhaus’ series was 182 over hers.

