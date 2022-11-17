Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers have recorded national honor scores over the past two weeks.

NOV. 5: Lauren Kudrna rolled a 771 series (278 high game) in the E.O.W. Saturday Couples League at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant.

NOV. 8: In the Teezer’s Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes in Racine, two bowlers had honor scores. Tyronn Dyess, 44, had his 75th 300 game to lead off a 774 series (300-258-216) and Andrew Jansta, 46, rolled his first lifetime 300 to finish off a 749 series (193-256-300).

NOV. 10: In the Mike Corona UAW League at The Lanes, Eric Kudrna rolled his first lifetime 800 and fourth 300 game with an 823 series (300-279-244). At Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Logan Veto rolled his first sanctioned 300 game during a 711 series in the Union Grove Men’s Commercial League.

NOV. 11: At River City Lanes in Waterford, Jessica Storm rolled a 703 series (265 high game) in the Friday Night Mixed League.

NOV. 12: In the Family & Friends League at Castle, Al Zeitz Jr. rolled his “zillionth” 300 game, according to the Castle Lanes Facebook page, during a 722 series (300-219-208).

NOV. 15: In the King of the Hill League at The Lanes, Darren Olson rolled a 299 game during a 717 series.