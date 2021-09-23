Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

There have been many national honor scores since the bowling season began in late August. Here’s the ones through last week.

Tyler Hirth, 24, opened the season in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes with a bang on Aug. 31, shooting a 300 game in the ﬁrst game of a 713 series. He shot 300-210-203.

Three bowlers had honor scores at Castle on Sept. 1. In the Wednesday Niters League, Katie Zwiefelhofer, 25, ﬁnished strong to get a 710 series (197-256-257) and Warren White Jr. shot a 300 game to highlight a 754 series. In the Courtsmen League, Tom House had a 299 game in a 636 series.

At Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove on Sept. 7, Scott Salinas rolled an 812 series on games of 268-267-277.

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington on Sept. 9, Cotie Holbek rolled a 299 game during a 794 series in the Thursday Goose Classic League.

Back at Castle, Derek Quella, 33, subbing in the Kings and Queens League on Sept. 11, capped a 778 series with his ﬁrst lifetime 300 game. He shot 244-234-300.

On Sept. 15, Mike Groth, 58, rolled a 299 game during a 758 series (299-235-224) in the Courtsmen League at Castle.

On Sept. 16, Jayden Callis, 20, had his second lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 793 series (255-300-238) in the Knights of Castle League.

