Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Tuesday night at Castle Lanes, Tyler Hirth, 23, rolled is 11th lifetime 300 game in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League. He had games of 202-300-214 for a 716 series.

Monday at Castle, Ryan Zagar, 27, shot an unusual national honor series, rolling triplicate 279 games for an 837 series in the Royal Car Care Classic League.

Last week at Castle, Tyronn Dyess, subbing in the Wednesday Niters League Dec. 23, rolled his 62nd 300 game during a 782 series (258-300-224).

Also Dec. 23, at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Taylor Melahn got an early Christmas present by rolling her first sanctioned 300 game during a women’s national honor 718 series in the Tri-B Bowlers League. Melahn had games of 204-300-214. In the same league, her fiancé, Cotie Holbek, rolled his 60th 800 series with an 806 (279 high game).

On Dec. 22 at Towne & Country, Tristian Albrecht, who just began play in adult leagues, had his first sanctioned adult 300 game and fourth overall while bowling in the Tuesday Night Mixed League. He had games of 257-300-742. Also in the league, Theresa Riemer had her sixth 700 of the season (237-228-238—703).

On Dec. 22 at Old Settler's Bowling Center in Union Grove, Georgette Albert rolled her fourth 700 series, a 708, on games of 244-219-245 in the Miller 64 Scratch League.

Journal Times sports staff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0